Whether there is something for OBCs in UT of J&K?

Dear Editor,

After the abrogation of Article 370 and converting the Jammu & Kashmir into Union Territory OBCs were expecting their due share but till date only assurances are being given.

Former Governor Satya Pal Malik started giving assurances through advertisements since 3rd of September 2019 and the same has been repeated on the other day,that is 6th of November 2019 in all most all news papers that OBCs of the U T state would get their due in employment and in education like the OBCs of the rest of country.

The date fixed for the implementation of new UT State was the 1st of November and accordingly the first UT state Lt Governor G C Murmu has also taken the Oath on 31st of October the date of expectation for due OBCs share but still the JK/ UT state OBCs have been put on guessing even after the lapse of two months, a period set for rules making, that what they(OBCs) would get under One Law and One Nation.

Speakers and participants appeal the ut stae lt governor G C Murmu to release the new reservation policy for the state OBCs at the earliest.

Prof Kalidass,

General Secretary,

AIBCU.