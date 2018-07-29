Whether court shall stay proceeding under J&K Prevention of Corruption Act?

Share Share 0 Share 0

Stay to end automatically in 6 months: SC

A.K. Sawhney Advocate

Jammu: J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Section 6 provides restrictions to stay the vigilance proceedings under trial, enquiry, etc. in J&K firstly vigilance organization work in a slow pace and if works procedural wrangles comes in the way. Supreme Court of India in various Judgments explicitly held that in vigilance cases the courts normally ought not to stall the enquiry, investigation and trial.

PREVENTION OF CORRUPTION ACT, SVT.2006 [Vol.25]

(b) no court shall stay the proceedings under this Act on the ground of any error, omission or irregularity in the sanction granted by the authority, unless it is satisfied that such error, omission or irregularity has resulted in a failure of justice;

(c) no court shall stay the proceedings under this Act on any other ground and no court shall exercise the powers of revision in relation to any interlocutory order passed in any enquiry, trial, appeal or other proceedings.

6. Previous sanction necessary for prosecution

2[(1)] No court shall take of an offence punishable under section 161 or section 164 or section 165 or section 167-A of the State Ranbir Penal Code, Samvat 1989 or under sub-section (2) or sub Section (3) of section 5 of this Act, alleged to have been committed by a public servant except with the previous sanction-

(a) in the case of a person who is employed in connection with the affairs of the State and is not removable from his office save by or with the sanction of the Government.

(b) in the case of any other person, of the authority competent to remove him from his office.

Explanation-Where for any reason whatsoever any doubt arises whether the previous sanction as requires under sub-section (I) should be given by the Government or any other authority, such sanction shall be given the Government or authority which would have been competent to remove the public servant from his office at the time when the offence was alleged to have been committed;

As per Section 7 of P.C. Act prior sanction is required to prosecute / the accused and trial shall be held by a Special Court Constituted by the Govt. of India.

An accused who is covered under Vigilance net with great difficulty misuses the process of Law and due to procedural wrangles the proceedings are stalled. Due to shortage of judges such cases are neither listed nor decided and once the stay granted the accused go scot free.

Supreme Court of India held that in view of above, situation of proceedings remains pending for long on account of stay needs to be remedied. Remedy is required not only for corruption cases but for all civil and criminal cases where on account of stay, civil and criminal proceedings are held up.

At times, proceedings are adjourned sine die on account of stay. Even after stay is vacated, intimation is not received and proceedings are not taken up. In an attempt to remedy this, situation, we consider it appropriate to direct that in all pending cases where stay against proceedings of a civil or criminal trial is operating, the same will come to an end on expiry of six months from today unless in an exceptional case by a speaking order such stay is extended. In cases where stay is granted in future, the same will end on expiry of six months from the date of such order unless similar extension is granted by a speaking order. The speaking order must show that the case was of such exceptional nature that continuing the stay was more important than having the trial finalized. The trial Court where order of stay of civil or criminal proceedings is produced, may fix a date not beyond six months of the order of stay so that on expiry of period of stay, proceedings can commence unless order of extension of stay is produced.

Thus, we declare the law to be that order framing charge is not purely an interlocutory order nor a final order. Jurisdiction of the High Court is not barred irrespective of the label of a petition, be it under Sections 397 or 482 Cr.P.C. or Article 227 of the Constitution. However, the said jurisdiction is to be exercised consistent with the legislative policy to ensure expeditious disposal of a trial without the same being in any manner hampered. Thus considered, the challenge to an order of charge should be entertained in a rarest of rare case only to correct a patent error of jurisdiction and not to re-appreciate the matter. Even where such challenge is entertained and stay is granted, the matter must be decided on day-to-day basis so that stay does not operate for an unduly long period. Though no mandatory time limit may be fixed, the decision may not exceed two-three months normally. If it remains pending longer, duration of stay should not exceed six months, unless extension is granted by a specific speaking order, as already indicated. Mandate of speedy justice applies to the PC Act cases as well as other cases where at trial stage proceedings are stayed by the higher court i.e. the High Court or a court below the High Court, as the case may be. In all pending matters before the High Courts or other courts relating to PC Act or all other civil or criminal cases, where stay of proceedings in a pending trial is operating, stay will automatically lapse after six months from today unless extended by a speaking order on above parameters. Same course may also be adopted by civil and criminal appellate/revisional courts under the jurisdiction of the High Courts. The trial courts may, on expiry of above period, resume the proceedings without waiting for any other intimation unless express order extending stay is produced.

The High Courts may also issue instructions to this effect and monitor the same so that civil or criminal proceedings do not remain pending for unduly period at the trial stage.

A millions dollar question arises whether Supreme Court Judgments are adhered by law courts in letter and spirit. As per Art. 141 Constitution of Indian Law laid down by Supreme Court of India is for the entire Territory of India including State of J&K. In India once stay granted it takes years to get vacated. Time has come when introspection within judiciary is needed. Investigations, trials & proceedings await the order from higher courts for years. People’s faith on rule of law is prime consideration and all efforts should be to maintain faith on Judicial System. Justice should not only be done but must seem to be done.