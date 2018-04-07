Where is ban?

Share Share 0 Share 0

Though there is officially a blanket ban on the use of polythene bags in Jammu and Kashmir, the amount of carry bags strewn in the open belies the fact that there is any ban on the use of the product. Even the government directives to ban polythene manufactured below 50 microns too has met the same fate. One has to go not that far to see the nuisance spread all along. Roads, lanes, drains, water sources like Tawi are receiving daily a large quantity of polythene waste unchecked. And during rainy season choked drains with water overflowing to the roads is a common scene. The annual drain and canal clearing exercise is on and the roadsides are full of muck, dust and at some places heaps of polythene. This is the magnitude of the ban imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite conducting anti-polythene drives by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) officials at many places in Jammu, there has been no check on the supply of a large quantity of polythene bags, particularly from the city outskirts where many small units were involved in making polythene bags, said a source. As per SRO 182, issued by the government on June 18, 2008, polythene bags are banned in the State under the J&K Non-Biodegradable Material (Management, Handling and Disposal) Act, 2007. The seizure of large quantities of polythene by the enforcement agencies has not helped much. The government in the last budget session had said a legislation making use, sale and purchase of polythene an offence shall be framed. However, law alone cannot help. The government needs to persuade the manufacturers by providing alternate livelihood. This must be followed by an awareness campaign preferably at the school level. The government and the civil society have to join hands to eradicate the menace. If the ban can be enforced in Leh, there is no reason why it should not be done in Kashmir.