Where are we heading to?

Shiv Kumar Padha

Sar Faroshi Ki Tammana Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai-Dekhana Hai Zor Kitna Baajue Qatil Mein Hai, and Hum Laaye Hain Toofan Se Kishti Nikal Ke-Iss Desh Ko Rakhna Mere Bachcho Sambhal Ke inspired the youth of the country to plunge into the freedom struggle and protect it at the cost of their lives. They believed that the grateful generations will spare no efforts to regain its lost glory and prestige and rejuvenate it through their selfless services. It is a matter of pride that every son of the land, irrespective of his race, religion and region came up to the expectations of the freedom fighters and the founder of the Indian Constitution and contributed his maximum for, maintaining social harmony in the country.

Some political parties and their accomplices from the left, which ruled the country maximum times since independence, developed taste and lust for power to the extent that they felt like a fish with out water when out of power. In order to make their political career secure in the future they criminalized the politics and politicized the administration, police, law enforcing and investigating agencies and universities. For making their vote banks permanent, they gave free hand to the separatist forces and the OGWs for destabilizing and toppling the democratically elected governments in the country. Instead of taking the country on the path of progress and prosperity these political parties have put the country in the reverse gear because many distracted Indian youth consider, Afzal Guru, Hafiz Saeed, Burhan Wani etc as their role models instead of the freedom fighters who embraced martyrdom in the prime of their youth. The Indian youth, which always stood through thick and thin with the army, now criticize, condemn it and justify every act of divisive disruptive forces active in the county. The youth which once shouted the Hindustan Zindabad now feel pride in shouting Pakistan Zindabad and supporting Tukde Tukde Gang.

The girls who always felt secure in the hands of army jawans and felt pride in tieing Rakhis on their wrists are now labeling charges of rape against them. The small children who cannot utter even a single word properly are now heard abusing and passing objectionable remarks against the government and the Prime Minister. The women ilk the empowerment of which is the first priority of the NDA government have become a weapon and shield in the hands of the anti national forces and the political parties eager to topple the elected governments. The opposition parties which always stood with the governments in the times external and internal threats to the sovereignty of the nation are now visiting even the hostile countries to seek support and financial help needed for fomenting the situation needed for achieving their objective of paralyzing the elected governments of their own country. Writing against one’s own country has become a fashion and a means to win cheap popularity among the tukde tukde groups. The more they write against their own country, army and the majority community the more they become popular in the eyes of the anti-national forces active in the country to disintegrate it.

India is, perhaps, the only country in the world where the people enjoy maximum freedom as compared to their counterparts in other democratic counties. Don’t they know that the limit less freedom which we are enjoying as Indians is the result of the sacrifices which our countrymen made irrespective of their race, religion and region. The fundamental rights and the freedom of expression are the biggest tools in the hands of every Indian which they are misusing for vitiating the peaceful environment of the country. It is ridiculous to say that there is discrimination in the county on the bases of cast and religion. It is for their information that India has given prime ministers, presidents, chief ministers, chief justices and governors to the country belonging to all casts and religion. Clamoring for Azadi and freedom from their own demoucratic government indicate that these people who have hijacked the capital of India and converted it into a war field is a result of conspiracy being hatched on the international level in order to ruin India. Our youth perhaps forgets that they are lucky enough that their seditious and heinous crimes are being either excused or being lightly taken but they should keep one thing in their minds, had they been in any other country like Pakistan or China the results wound have been like the one of Tiananmen square of China. According to Allama Iqbal

Nahin Samjhoge To Mit Jaogey E Hindustan Walo-Tumhara Naam Tak Na Hoga Dastanon Mein.