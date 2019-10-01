Where are we heading?

Dear Editor,

Old Age Home in Amphalla itself narrates the story of neglect. As far as inmates are concerned they have episode to carry forward neglect they have faced from the family members as most of them feel the elders have outlived their utility and value to their children.

The Home is abode for around 50 senior citizens who inspite having children and homes in Jammu face a drought of love and care as their children abandon them and old age homes are becoming the only hope of such elderly people.

Lure of property has forced out many elders from their cozy and secure environments. The story is identical in many cases. Sons and daughters driving their elderly parents out of the house once the property has bequeathed to them and possession is granted.

The irony is inevitable. People pray to be blessed with children, only to suffer callous neglect and abandonment in their twilight years.

Yesterday, I visited old age home and met 111 year-old Sai Dass, who used to be a Zamindar but now this old age home is the only place that provides him shelter and food and gives him strength to carry the burden of his life.

In spite of having a daughter and a son, he had to go in search for a place to live.

He has been in the Old Age Home for the last 16 years. After struggling to bring up their children, elders like him are left with no other option than to spend their days alone in a old age home. This is heartbreaking that parents are abandoned like this at the age when they need their

children the most.

I wonder from where the young generation is learning all this and is treating the elderly people like a use and throw material. Most painful is when these elderly people with tears in eyes wait for their family but no one ever come to meet. Is this the so called modern society, in which we are not able to look after our parents? Are we sending right

signals to the youth? It is high time that we should make our youngsters learn the moral values and taking care of grandparents and parents.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.