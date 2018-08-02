When you stuff your mind, it ages

Share Share 0 Share 0

Birth of a free and healthy individual is not possible in a condition where, in the name of education, all sorts of slaveries are nourished. The root causes for the ugliness of humanity are hidden in our education. The present education system has cut man off from nature and has not been able to give birth to any refinement, to any culture. Instead, it has given birth to unnatural life. Every generation goes on imposing this unnaturalness on the next generation.

I would like to look at education… I would like to draw your attention to the facts which can be seen only by looking directly at the problems. Is it not possible to see life directly? The present education system makes the mind of a person burdened, complicated and old. A burdened and old mind deprives a person of the knowledge, joy and beauty of life.

The body is bound to become old, but not the mind; mind can always remain young till the very last moment of death, and only such a mind can know the mysteries of life and death. But the present education system makes the mind old. It does not awaken the mind but stuffs it, and so it becomes old. Feeding thoughts means feeding memory. It does not spark thinking or intelligence. Memory is not intelligence. Memory is mechanical. Intelligence is consciousness. Thoughts are not to be given to you, in fact thinking is to be generated in you.

Discipline imposed by others is also a slavery. This kind of discipline is falling apart everywhere, and this has created anxiety. Education should be free of the outside imposition of discipline; it should awaken the dormant intelligence of individuals. Such intelligence becomes self-discipline. In such a life there is neither suppression nor heaviness. When life is progressing through the light of one’s own intelligence, there is no possibility of chaos and licentiousness.

Education can definitely lay foundations which can make man free. We want a man who is rooted in freedom and intelligence. In him there is hope and there is a future.

What have the methods of discipline achieved? Discipline has given stupidity and lifelessness to man. A disciplined person is bound to be rigid. The more rigid he is, the more disciplined he will be. Education is not meant for teaching discipline, but for developing one’s own intelligence. Whatever discipline results from intelligence — that alone can bring goodness and benediction, because such discipline cannot be exploited. It cannot be made an instrument for violence and war in the hands of priests and politicians.

As things are now, society is making teachers do the work of disciplining the new generation. The teacher has been an instrument for many types of exploitations. He is instrumental in spreading many diseases. Perhaps he is not aware of this, because the teacher himself is the victim of similar education.