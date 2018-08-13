When tiny tots plant trees

Share Share 0 Share 0

At a novel tree plantation drive in Agra, children up to the age of three years were enthusiastic participants.

Three-year-old Dhun planted a sapling with the help of her mother on August 4. Two days later, when she was walking past the ground, she nudged her Mom to take her to the spot where her little plant stood. Dhun tenderly touched the plant and smiled. Seeing her daughter’s reaction, Shyam Pyari was elated that the seed of green consciousness had been planted in her tiny tot’s mind. She said, “It is easy to plant trees but regularly looking after them is an important task, to help them survive and grow”.

Nourish plants the way you will nourish your children and inculcate the same values in them – this was the theme chosen by the Society for Preservation of Healthy Environment and Ecology and Heritage of Agra (SPHEEHA), which organised a monsoon tree plantation drive in the Radhasoami Satsang colony at Dayalbagh in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

In the drive, children up to the age of three years planted saplings with the help of their parents.

Parents helped their children place the saplings in pre-dug pits, covered them with soil and then watered the plants.”Though my one-year-old son will not know what he did today, the awareness has been planted somewhere in his mind. If we want to inculcate good habits, we have to do it the right away,” said Sahej’s father. About 300 children participated in the tree plantation drive. The saplings planted included gulmohar, neem, amaltas and tamarind – a mix of flowering and medicinal trees.

These children are part of a project launched in 2017 by the Radhasoami Satsang, called ‘Superman Evolutionary Scheme of Satsang’ in which, children in the age group of three months to three years attend all spiritual activities of the faith, including satsang and seva, and service, in the field. Over a period of time, their cognitive skills and brain development will be mapped to study the impact of such activity on their growth.

“We are evolving a race of Supermen and Superwomen in Dayalbagh, far away from the synthetic life of cities. These children will not only develop and control super intelligent machines, but will also conserve ecology. Love for flora and fauna is one of the noble qualities they will be endowed with. We mothers are sure that the saplings they plant today with their tiny hands will grow into huge green life-giving trees,” says Bani Dayal Dhir, mother of two-year-old Sant Su.

Parents of all participating children have promised to nurture these plants along with their children, and in the process, teach their children the importance of caregiving. Also, in the long run, the exercise is expected to increase childrens’ understanding of the environment, and help develop their abilities to make informed decisions on environmental issues.