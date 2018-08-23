When SSG men keep calm to control a tense situation

Share Share 0 Share 0

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: When National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah faced sloganeering crowd at Hazratbal Shrine during Eid-ul-Azha prayers, a 10-member team of Special Security Guards (SSG) of police deployed for his security handled the situation with calm nerves.

As per police sources, 15-member team of SSG was guarding the former chief minister at the prayer venue, of which five were deployed at the entrance and 10 were guarding him while he was worshiping.

Eyewitnesses and sources said that Dr Farooq faced slogans while he entered into the shrine premises and when he sat at the front row, the crowd started sloganeering and forced the imam to shout slogans.

They said that the situation grew tense and it was turning a challenging situation for SSG men to save the VIP from angry crowd.

Police sources and witnesses said that the SSG personnel kept their nerves calm and performed their duties professionally.

“They didn’t react angrily to the crowd and some personnel engaged with the slogan shouting people and motivated them not to shout slogans as it was a place of worship.

Things could have turned ugly had the SSG men reacted. But they kept cool and handled the tense situation with utter professionalism,” police official said.