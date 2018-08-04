What stops police to act against illegal immigrants in Jammu?

Share Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: For past three years, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has been tabling in Legislative Assembly a comprehensive data related to total strength of illegal immigrants from Myanmar settled across different parts of Jammu region. This year also, the State Home Department submitted the latest details of immigrants from Myanmar and even identified their locations and total strength.

According to the Home Department report, 6,523 Rohingyas were camping in 39 different locations across five districts of the State.

Last year, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had announced that 5,743 Rohingyas were staying in the State. Out of these 6,110 Rohingyas, 3194 male members and 2,916 females, were staying across these locations with valid UNHCR card.

At the same time 413 Rohingyas including 180 males and 233 females were staying put without valid UNHCR cards.

Now the question arises if the State government had all the relevant details of these illegal immigrants from Myanmar and knew where these foreigners are staying then who is stopping police from taking action as per rule of law against these immigrants.

Interestingly, highest number of 107- 39 and 37 female Rohingyas- are staying in Tahir Basti, Bari Brahmana, Railway Station, and Anantnag without valid UNHCR cards.

The report was tabled by none other than the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in Legislative Assembly during grants of her departments.

The data tabulated by the State Home Department was so comprehensive that it even provided details of illegal immigrants who don’t possess valid Refugee cards issued by the office of United National High Commissioner for Refugees.

In the same report at least 39 locations were identified by the State Home Department across five districts of the state and also gave break up of women and men with or without Refugee cards.

If the State government has all the relevant details about Rohingyas, why the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been repeatedly making statements that advisories have been issued to the state governments to prepare comprehensive data for submission to the Union Home Ministry, for onward submission to the Ministry of External Affairs for formally taking up the matter with the Government in Myanmar to discuss the modalities of sending them back.

It could not be confirmed from the highly placed official sources whether the State Home Department has launched fresh drive to prepare the list of illegal immigrants settled across different districts of the State or they are going to update the existing data before submitting the same to the Union Home Minister.