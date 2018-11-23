What national media has celebrated?

Share Share 0 Share 0

Omkar Dattatray

Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi was in new recently not for cricketing but for his controversial remarks about Pakistan, Kashmir and India. The all round cricketer and former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has stirred a controversy not for his cricketing genius but for his frank political outbursts while addressing students at the British Parliament in London. In fact Afridi is naive to politics mere so as politics and Kashmir issue is not about cricketing. Though, he has earned antagonism and opposition from Pakistan media over his recent remarks through twitters. It is not the first time that the Pakistani cricketer has resorted to micro blogging twitter to articulate his views about Pakistan and Kashmir. But the Indian satellite channels eulogised and glorified his controversial remarks and quoted him out of context control perhaps to increase their TRP ratings otherwise there was no need and necessity to celebrate the controversial statements. The fact of the matter is that Afridi has done plain speaking through his remarks which reflected the ground reality of Pakistan state and its shattered and failed economy.

In a way it is a vindication of what India has been saying and parroting from many years but then also it is no matter and subject for celebrating. The national TV channels seem to be waiting for any opportunity to raise issues and even non issue to come into lime light through mouthy discussions and debates and thus Indian satellite channels had celebrated and eulogised the purported remarks of the former cricketer of Pakistan, otherwise there was no need of celebrations on this account. What Afridi said is plain speaking and truth which has irked Pakistan media and earned his brickbats and disrepute. The fact of the matter is that it has exposed the state of the health of Pakistani state and its fragile economy which is already on the lips of the international community, the only thing being that Afridi has given it a new thrust and exposure and thus he has become an eyesore of the Pakistani journalistic fraternity. At the same time Afridi’s remarks have done no good to Indian cause and stance on J&K and thus there is hardly any point in celebrating and majority of Indian audience has not liked it and regarded it as boring. Shiv Sena in India has said in context of Afridi’s remarks that these reflect view of every sane Pakistani while the fact is that Kashmir issue is the matter of life and death for the Pakistani state and its so called democratic dispensations as stated by occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider who is the puppet head of the occupied Kashmir. He has said it in context of Afridi’s controversial remarks. There where noises of triumph in the national news channels for no valid basis and this is a matter of grave concern for the patriotic people of India who believe in calling a spade a spade as Kashmir remains an issue in spite of the TV discussions and debates and calling hoarse over the purported controversial remarks of Afridi. Mr Boom Boom as the former cricketer Afridi is called has poured his mind out by his spontaneous remarks about Pakistan and Kashmir but there is no matter for jubilation for India in this regard as Pakistan stands already exposed before the global community over its state of economy and its overt and covert support to terrorism in India.

Pakistan is on the verge of bankruptcy and its crisis can be obvious and gauged from the fact that it had to seal a bailout package from International Monetary Fund (IMF). On refusal to bail out Pakistan the ailing country went with a begging bowel to beg before China which is it’s strong and old allay. Now Pakistan’s cricketer turned politician Prime Minister Imran Khan has gone to UAE for financial assistance in order to save its economy. The fact is that Pakistan is in state of insolvency by supporting terrorism, and corruption. The pro national political party Shiv Sena has stated that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran khan had been forced to sell buffaloes and vehicles from PM’s residence to meet out government expenses. In Indian TV channels Afridi was heared saying, “I say Pakistan does not want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be Independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die. Pakistan does not want Kashmir. It cannot manage its four provinces. The big thing is Insanniyat (humanity)”. Afridi has become a champion of humanity and human rights and advocates for Independence of Kashmir and thus there was no ground for noises of triumph and glorification of his remarks. He also said that Kashmir is not an issue and the world had made it an issue. But later he has clarified his position on micro blogging twitter. My clip is incomplete and out of context and what I said before is missing.

He has said Kashmir is an unresolved dispute and under brutal occupation of India. I and my Pakistanis’ support Kashmir freedom struggle and Kashmir belongs to Pakistan. In April 2018, Afridi has tweeted that Kashmir under Indian occupation is worrisome and appalling. Innocents are being killed by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination. Afridi further stated that Kashmir is part of Pakistan but Indian news channel anchors were seen beating chests and clamoring about the purported statements of Afridi. Even Home Minister of India Rajnath Singh had applauded the statements of Afridi, one does not know for what? There was no valid ground for celebrating the controversial remarks of the former cricketer and the satellite TV channels should desist from this propaganda and noises of triumph because what Afridi had said is not in the interests of India as he advocates for independent Kashmir and vouches for so called human right violations in Kashmir which is a false narrative. The fact remains that Kashmir remains a political issue and should be addressed politically through bilateral dialogue between the two neighbours and there is no reason for glorification of Afridi’s remarks.