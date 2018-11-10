Share Share 0 Share 0

Omkar Dattatray

What is there in a name as a rose smells the same if called by any other name is a stark reality and has universal applicability as naming and renaming a city, town, bridge, highway et al will not make and does not make any difference as the ground reality remains the same in spite of renaming things, cities etc. It is indeed very unfortunate that renaming of cities takes place at a time when the five state Assembly elections are taking place and also just before the commencement of general elections.

It is only a ploy to attract votes in the murkier field of politics and thus renaming exercises are aimed at vote bank politics. But more than vote bank politics, the renaming of cities and other places has communal overtures behind it and it may lead to a sense of insecurity among the minorities of the county and therefore it should not be resorted to for the sake of the nation and its diverse and composite cultural legacy dating back to 5,000 years. The naming of cities and towns is in fact an attack on the plural and secular ethos of the country.

The name changing spree will spread like a disease to various parts of the country and it has serious ramifications for the unity and integrity of the so diverse a country – India. It is only a communal polarisation and aimed at the appeasement of the gullible majority community at the time of elections and this should be avoided for the good of the country and its composite Ganga-Jammni Tehzeeb and mutual tolerance and brotherhood which is badly required in the country and more so at the time of elections to give a sense of security to the countrymen particularly the minorities. In fact, changing the names or renaming cities and other places has the communal overtures in it and is nothing beyond communal polarisation just before the crucial elections to five Indian state Assemblies and the upcoming general elections.

Yogi Adyathinath, the CM of UP has raised the expectations of the innocent people of UP in particular and the country in general by saying that the people will be gifted with something historical at the eve of Diwali and then he gave the declaration to the effect that the name of Faizabad city will be renamed as Ayodhya in consonance with the indigenous meaning of the word and in accordance with the historical significance of the name Ayodhya. Further, the CM has said vaguely that there was, is and will be a Ram Temple in Ayodhya without specifying any timeline or date. It is just to hoodwink the gullible voters and arose their passions, sentiments and emotions and polarises the sensitive atmosphere just before the elections. Now only this, Yogi has also renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj an indigenous name as per the religious significance of the city. Only naming and renaming places and towns will not make any difference to the people until and unless basic services and facilities are not overhauled and new shape given to the culturally and religiously important cities.

The big religious festival and congregation of Maha Kumb which now has got UN recognition also, is held at Allahabad after 12 years as the city hosts this important festival in consonance with the spirit of tolerance and mutual brotherhood in spite of the fact that the city is called the Allahabad, a name given by the Mughals. By renaming city as Prayagraj, it hardly matters to the common man who is interested in bear needs of the existence and is struggling to have two square meals a day. Naming and renaming does hardly serve any purpose for the commoner, who is interested in bread and butter and wants other basic civic amenities.

There is no sign of the slogan of development for all in the name changing spree. Not in the UP alone, but now the BJP CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani is also contemplating to change the name of well established city Ahmadabad that too just before the elections in the country. This he contemplated only after the renaming of Allahabad as Praygraj by his UP counterpart.

(To be continued)