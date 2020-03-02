What is BJP’s real intent behind renaming ‘City Chowk’ to ‘Bharat Mata Chowk’?

AKHIL MAHAJAN

JAMMU: Bizarre it may appear but it is true that a section of the Pradesh Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership is trying to follow the footsteps of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is known for taking bold decisions in rechristening nomenclature of prominent places and landmarks in his state named after Mughal emperors whom he refers to as invaders.

Imitating Yogi Adityanath, however, cannot bail out the Jammu BJP leadership from the anger of the people, who are distraught over the failures of the party on all fronts during its partnered governance and after that.

Abandoning the people of Jammu region in complete agony and realizing about the loss of ground with each passing day, the J&K BJP has undertaken populist measures like changing names of places and awards in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT), obviously as a diversionary tactic. If sources are to be believed, the local leaders are busy in going through the map of UT to identify the places elsewhere that could be re-named to get public attention and in the mistaken belief of gaining ground.

People of the temple city awoke to surprise this morning with the news about BJP led Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) having changed the name of historical ‘City Chowk’ in Jammu to ‘Bharat Mata Chowk’. They wonder as to what necessitated the change as the famous and heritage square of the city was is no way named after any Mughal emperor or any former J&K chief ministers. The new ruling clan in the Union Territory has gone to streak of changing the nomenclature of awards and now roads.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jammu and Kashmir administration on 25th January, 2020 had announced a change in nomenclature of police medal for gallantry and police medal for meritorious service, removing the word ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’, a reference to former chief minister and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

It seems that the agenda of the BJP has shifted from governance to political gimmickry. In the case of the changing the name of City Chowk, it would have been worthwhile if the JMC should have focused on key issues like health and hygiene, street lighting and improving infrastructure facilities. After all, some of the Corporators have siphoned enough of public money on orientation trips outside Jammu. Have they learned only to rename the places and forget the fundamentals of their jobs for which Jammu people elected them?

Ostensibly the real intent behind ‘name changing’ is to instigate passion in frustrated youth in the UT who are feeling depressed and dejected due to BJP’s failure to fulfill its promises of creating jobs and more employment avenues after J&K became a UT.

Moreover, the BJP leaders are hiding their faces to solve the burning and long pending issues pertaining to SRO 202, regularization of adhoc and daily waged employees, 10+2 contractual lecturers, academic arrangement teachers, J&K Bank aspirants, etc.

“The only reason behind this move apparently is to create a wedge in the multicultural society of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of region and religion. The student fraternity is facing immense hardships due to scarcity of employment avenues and BJP leaders are busy in politicking and creating controversies,” a research scholar Sunil Anand said.