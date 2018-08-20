What have we achieved in 72 years!

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

India’s Independence Day coincides with Sri Aurobindo’s Birthday. In his massage on the day of India’s Independence, Sri Aurobindo said, “August 15 is my own birthday and it is naturally gratifying to me that it should have assumed this vast significance. I take this coincidence, not as a fortuitous accident, but as a sanction and seal of the Divine Force that guides my steps on the work I began life, the beginning of its full fruition.”

It is indeed significant that the 15th August is the Birthday of Aurobindo Ghosh (1872) and Free India (1947). While the former went on to become Sri Aurobindo (1910), the latter Republic India (1950).

Unfortunately, after 71 years of our independence, India is still facing the music of hunger, malnutrition, children with stunted growth, child labour, slavery, unemployment, illiteracy, lack of human development, girl foeticide/infanticide, untouchability, honour killing, atrocities against Dalits and rising inequality among Indians in an alarming rate.

What is the cause of such maladies? Why do we still remain prisoners of prejudices, superstitions and colossal wastage of human potential? Almost a century ago, in 1920, Sri Aurobindo diagnosed India’s disease as thought-phobia. In his letter to his younger brother Barin, he wrote, “My idea is that the chief cause of the weakness of India is not subjection nor poverty, nor the lack of spirituality or Dharma (ethics) but the decline of thought-power, the growth of ignorance in the Motherland of Knowledge. Everywhere I see inability or unwillingness to think, thought-incapacity or thought-phobia.”

Sri Aurobindo reminded us that unlike the middle ages, the modern world would evaluate such unwillingness to think as an abominable sign of weakness. He said, “Whatever may have been in the middle ages, this state of things is now the sign of a terrible degeneration. The middle age was the night, the time of victory of ignorance.

The modern world is the age of the victory of Knowledge. Whoever thinks most, seeks most, labours most, can fathom and learn the truth of the world, and gets so much more Skakti. If you look at Europe, you will see two things : a vast sea of thought and the play of a huge and fast-moving and yet disciplined force. The whole Shakti of Europe is in that.”

In 1920 even when Europe was in all sorts of trouble after the first world war, Sri Aurobindo had the insight to write, “People say Europe is running into the jaws of destruction. I do not think so. All these revolutions and upsettings are the preconditions of a new creation. Then look at India. Except for some solitary giants, everywhere there is your ‘simple man’, that is, the average man who does not want to think and cannot think, who has not the least Shakti but only a temporary excitement.”

Then, what he said has, unfortunately, remained as relevant today as it was almost hundred years ago, “Our civilisation has become an Achalayatana (prison), our religion a bigotry of externals, our spirituality a faint glimmer of light or a momentary wave of religious intoxication. And so long as this sort of thing continues, any permanent resurgence of India is improbable.”

Indeed, we will get the society as well as the government we deserve. We have no other way but to do our Fundamental Duty as enshrined in the Article 51A (h) of the Constitution of India ~ “to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform” in ourselves to make our country awake.

Sujit De,

Kolkata.