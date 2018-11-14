What fuels the black economy in India?

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ishfaq Hamid and Pabitra Kumar Jena

In India, tax-paying citizens frequently feel bamboozled in light of the fact that they see others escaping with paying little or no taxes. Those earnings a fixed income see businessman and independently employed experts escaping with paying little taxes. Further, they see money misused by governments and immaterial favorable circumstances social affair to them. They see the government and corporates misusing cash. They think about debasement in high and low places and feel pestered. This outcomes in an across the board feeling of social treacheries and that debilitate the promise to making good on government obligations. The issue at that point isn’t sufficiently high or low duties, however, the national’s feeling of having a place with society.

It has been argued that the License-permit-quota Raj or the Inspector Raj has been one of the important causes for black income generation by businesses. It is argued that the officialdom in charge of the implementation of laws pertaining to businesses makes an extra buck by allowing businesses to flout the relevant laws. For instance, if labour laws, like safety precautions, are flouted, then an extra income can be generated by the business. Similarly, if a food processing concern on the banks of a river discharges its effluents directly into the river without the treatment, it is able to save costs and thereby increase its income. To commit these illegalities, all the management needs to do is to bribe the inspector who comes to check. The cause then is neither the inspectors coming to check the power implementation of laws, nor the laws themselves which they are supposed to enforce.

In India, the elites appear to be lawless. It could be said of them that they regard being in power as not just giving them the authority to enforce the rules but also the capacity to bestow favours, often involving a quid pro quo.The attitude is feudal-one can exploit one’s position. From the lowest to the highest, the elite tends to flout rules. From infractions as small as jumping traffic lights to bigger ones like violating environmental regulations, building by-laws or zoning bylaws. Can cities survive without zoning bylaws? How can city planning be done without some norms? No wonder then that in India, cities are characterised by the breakdown of urban infrastructure, unhygienic conditions, disease, and large-scale pollution. Even where the private sector has setup posh townships, adequate facilities are lacking because the developer has flouted rules to make an extra buck. Those who buy a property from such developers then suffer the consequences for a long time. In India, laws on paper are very good but their implementation is weak. Instead of trying to implement them better, the laws themselves are changed from time to time via amendments or by executive order. This makes the law more complex but does not guarantee that they will be followed. Greater complexity makes it difficult to implement the rules and, therefore, it becomes easier to flout them. Income tax rules are an obvious case in point. The 1960 Income Tax Act was a simple one. As people found more loopholes to avoid tax payments, the department formulated new rules to plug them. This made the rules more and more complex and more difficult for the officers to implement.

Thus, it is essential that there be a consensus on rules and regulations so that the citizens automatically follow them, especially the elite. In a divided society, achieving consensus is difficult but there is no escaping it.Less government should not mean fewer rules but better- enforced rules. So, in India, the problem is not that there are too many rules and regulations but that every single rule is violated by a lawless elite and enforcement is weak.

Of late, some powerful media persons have become a party to these illegalities, as their companies benefit from the association. Sometimes, these media persons play the role of the middleman in parleys between businessman, politicians and the executive, as evidenced by the Radia Tapes expose.

The corruption of the media goes back quite a long way and is most apparent during elections. Politicians and parties need positive publicity and must avoid adverse publicity. For this, they have been paying the local press per column centimeter for positive coverage. The Press Council of India published a report in 2010 on this phenomenon, now called “Paid news”, highlighting its prevalence and pointing out that it was a threat to the freedom of the press. The tragedy is that media is being increasingly manipulated by corporations, politicians and the executive; today, a substantial percentage of the media has turned into the TRP machine, not an independent pillar of a democratic state. The manipulation of the press has become even more blatant of late with big companies owing some of the country’s biggest media organisation. This only saving grace is that because of the proliferation of media channels and national dailies, there is competition to come out with exposes and there is still some organisation which exposes scams and provides some checks on the triad and its power.

A triad of the corrupt businessman, corrupt politicians and corrupt members of the executive is formed for the purpose of systematically circumventing the law. The degenerate members of the executive are pinched from the police, bureaucracy and judiciary. Since the 1980s criminals have become part of the equation. Either the representative or the lawmaker has a criminal record. An amnesty was given to smugglers in 1983 so that they could be brought into the mainstream. Be that as it may, this prompted the section of lawbreakers into governmental issues, or if nothing else their more dynamic investment in legislative issues. Prior to this, they had financed politicians but remained entered the legislatures, the rule of law weakened. They influenced the police, the bureaucracy and the judiciary to ensure decisions went in their favour and also interfered more blatantly in decision-making.

Today, the triad has grown so powerful that even an incorruptible head of government is often powerless to control it.The black economy continues to prosper and there is growing criminalisation in society.Ironically, a clean head of the government serves a useful role for the triad to

survive and prosper because she/he provides credibility for a largely system-a mascot.It helps keep people in general confounded about the genuine idea of the power

structure.

(Concluded)