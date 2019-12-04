What does future hold for beleaguered Dogras?

M.M Khajooria

According to Koutalya, the societal chain comprises of “Vayakti (individual) Kutumb (famiy), Kabila (tribe) and Desh (nation) in the same order. Kabila, (the tribe) the ethnic identity is the most vital, amongst the links in the chain at whose topmost end is the nation. The sum total of links obviously adds up to a country and lest we forget the democratic, socialist, secular republic of India (this is how our sacred constitution describes it) is a Union of States not an empire presided over by an emperor who parcels it into provinces at his will. To put it bluntly the source of power is located in states and not the Centre. Once we understand this reality many socio-political elements fall in place and misconceptions explode.

A country is as strong as the Tribes that inhabit it. For me, my ethnic identity is paramount. I am a proud and patriotic Indian because I am Dogra, not the other way around. It is indeed a tragedy that the Dogra, whom military historians descrie as “the hill man-a fighter par-excellence”-the sentinel of Himalayas whose lofty heights he conquered by the might of his sword is today at the verge of becoming an endangered specie. His generosity has cost him dearly. He welcomed with open arms any body and every body in distress, refugees from Muzarabd (Kashmir) Poonch, uprooted Kashmiri Hindus as well as Muslims and Punjabis from Sialkot district on the creation of Pakistan. On top of it they have been saddled with Burmese Rohangias with a history of violence and oldest commitment to ‘Jihad’they infiltrated with the connivance of some separatist self-styled NOGOS’and remain rooted with the help of since demised PDP-BJP government. The then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh declared publically more than once that the lists are being prepared and Rohingias will be certainly removed from this conflict zone at the earliest. Rajnath Singh has moved on to Defence ministry but Rohingias remain where they were. In fact they have spread out into the communally sensitive zones which provides enormous prospects for mischief in the current situation. Is the Government of India helpless for reasons which are state secret or complicit in some nefarious design. People of this country have a right to know.

And now after the re-organization of Jammu & Kashmir, we are threatened with massive influx from other parts of the country “in the national interest.”Sorry, much more than our share of sacrifices have been extracted from us under the garb of national interest let someone else have this privilege. Now we will decide what the national interest demands. And be assured when the real national interest demands we will always be in the front row and will never be found wanting.

I have no intention to enter in the political arena in respect of the recent changes and happening in my unfortunate state. My concern is with the fallout of the change and measures the patriotic Dogras and their extended family of tribes demands. And which we expect the Government of India to take so as to enable them to preserve their ethnic identity, save their land, forests and minerals. It should therefore be obvious to any fair, impartial and enlightened observer that an asphyxiating Jammu is in no position to host anymore intruders, what ever their cast, creed, religion or motivation.

All land transactions including “Promise to sell”with those who have not continuously resided in Jammu & Kashmir for less than 15 years and or already own land in the state beg your pardon Union Territory be banned till a well considered “Land use policy” dedicated the preserving and protecting the fundamental rights of people of Jammu is formulated in consultation with.

The admission of professionals desirous of or required to inhabit in Jammu must be directly related to the construction or maintenance of infrastructural facilities available viz water, electricity, roads, transportation facilities, garbage generation and disposal.

A separate Department of Culture and Languages should be established for promoting, preserving and researching Arts, Crafts, Music and all other fine Arts rooted in the soil.

Traditional food habits should be promoted. Traing institutes of chefs should be established for the purpose. It should be the responsibility of the Head of Institution to organise research for dishes of RASOI brand whose prescriptions must be standardised. In all official functions in Jammu only Dogri brands of food should be served. The food melas presently being organised must be conducted with greater seriousness, professionalism and commitment to the cause of promoting local food habits.

Jammu district has maximum arable and fertile land. Its full utilization is choked by corrupt and inefficient management of the Ranbir Canal, the jugular vein of the Jammu agriculture. It is indeed a shame that Jammu through which flows the mighty Chenab carrying enormous volumes of water to Pakistan is starving of drinking water and its precious land is parched because we have failed to draw from the Chenab the amount of water needed to irrigate the land primarily because the net-work of ‘Kohals’ laid half a century ago need to be revised/re-aligned/extended. Even the existing Kohals are choked for want of desilting even though desilting charges are, it is learnt are drawn for the treasury every year. I can vouch safe that the Kohal “flowing” through my land in village Marh has not be de silted for years. The breach up stream has not been repaired likewise. And yet water cess is charged every year. The net result is that the farmers are forced to go for dug wells-which further depresses the water table and puts unnecessary pressure on scarce electricity. Both avoidable. We in the villages will judge the public concern and competence of UT Administration as to how competently and quickly it can accomplish the task of de-silting, repair, re-alignment and extension of Kohals to draw maximum water from the Chenab.

Luckily, this is the right season for undertaking the project. Are Lt.Governor Murmu or any of his aides listening?