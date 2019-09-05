What do we mean by ‘Yuva Shakti’

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

Before putting signature on the later folio to divulge my boohoo, let us fathom what do we mean by “youth”? The UN, for statistical consistency across regions, defines ‘youth’, as those persons between the ages of 15 and 24 years, without prejudice to other definitions by member states. The African Youth Charter defines youth as every person between the ages of 15 and 35 years. For the UK, the average response was that you stop being young at 35, and start being old at 58. I feel “Youth” can be better understood as a period of transition and of owning responsibilities. For the sake of this writing, UK response of “you stop being young at 35, and start being old at 58” this interim age group are the youth as role model of my article. Mentions of some world leader falling in this interim period and some down below this age group deserve mention here as: Bill Clinton Governor of Arkansas at the age of 32 and President of America at the age of 47, Abdessalam Jalloud Prime Minister of Libya at the age of 27, Sebastain Kurz became PM of Austria at the age of 31 years, Jacinda Ardern, PM of New Zealand at the age of 39, Emmanuel Macron French President at the age of 39, Samuel Doe President of Liberia at the age of 28, Lhendup Dorzi PM of Bhutan at the age of 29, Branko Crvenkovski PM of Macedonia at the age of 29, Valentine Strasser President of Sierra Leone at the age of 25, Dogsomyn Bodoo PM of Mongolia at the age of 26. At the Indian horizon Smt. Sushma Swaraj became youngest cabinet minister in 1977, AB Vajpayee became MP at the age of 33, Smt. Indira Gandhi became indispensable at the age of 30. Here deserve the mention of Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Akhilesh Yadav, Omar Abdullah, among many more young politicians having potential to register them.

We cannot always build the future for our youth, but youth have the potential to build the future of the nation. Youth is the spirit of adventure and awakening. We have a powerful potential in our youth, and we must have the courage to change old ideas and practices so that we may direct their power toward good ends. “The Youth of a Nation are the trustees of posterity” – Benjamin Disraeli. Do we recognise that if we do not frame the eventual, we may show up at a future that we have not tabbed and that we do not have wished? We need methodical reasoning on a scope never attempted before. Young people have the know-how, the fascination and the optimism to contribute to this end and too many other important challenges. India is a very young country. The hunger, desire, motivation, determination and high energy of the youth can make all the difference in either destroying or building a nation. Proper guidance and direction can bring the youth in forefront of the national development. The young have passions, dreams and hopes. They have ebullient intensity which has to be standardized and taken advantage of in right way. This can certainly safeguard expeditious nationwide advancement. Half of its population is under the age of 25. Two-thirds are less than 35. India is likely to have the world’s largest workforce by 2027, according to Bloomberg News analysis. Youth is that period in which revolutionary thoughts spring to mind and these thoughts shape the world. Youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also the partners of today. Young people are social actors of change and progress. The generation in its 50s in China today is the one that has lifted the country from the poverty to middle-income status; the generation in its 20s in India today, a vast tide of subcontinent, has the potential to do the same for India. Young people around the world stand fastened by idealistic, warmth and desire to make a real impact, so is in India. This game changer community perfectly embodies this positive energy. Both as individuals and as a collective, they share similar concerns and desires. With the largest youth population in India, there is an unprecedented opportunity for young people to take an active role in shaping the Indians as role models for the global community. The generation aged 18 to 35 cares deeply about facts in issues, and is packed in full with determination to accouterment them. They are a crucial segment of a nation’s development. Youth has a very important role to play for society as a part of political movement for a major change in the country. Their contribution, therefore, is highly needed. In building social cohesion, economic prosperity and political stability in a nation in an inclusive and democratic way, the role of young minds is necessity and required to be robed in. The hindrance being faced by this association can be summed up as denial of platform to speak out, connect and scale solutions for a more continual future, we all want to see.

We come across a glimpse into what young people around the world care about, through survey conducted in 2017, by the ‘Global Shapers Community’, founded by the World Economic Forum, a network of inspiring young people working together to address local, regional and global challenges. The result is outcome of survey based on approximately 31,500 individuals , male as well as female almost in equal number that responded from 186 countries and territories around the world including Germany, Mexico, USA, China, Canada, Malaysia, Spain, Ukraine, Brazil, Jordan Panama, and of course India also. In the Survey, young people have clarified that societies need to do more with technology: from transforming education to transforming industries; every country needs to move quickly or risk getting left behind. For a large majority of young people, identity is not about region, geography, religion or ethnicity; they simply see themselves as “human” (40.8 % as per ‘Global Shapers Survey’). “Equal access to opportunities for all”, “ability to change the law/ constitution” and “ability to choose my leaders” emerged also as young minds ability. 50% of those surveyed believe they can significantly contribute to decision making but at the same time 50% of the world’s population that is under the age of 30, have a powerful voice, but they are not being listened to by decision-makers.

I down the curtain with the words of Samuel Ullman – “Youth is not a time of life; it is a state of mind; it is not a matter of rosy cheeks, red lips and supple knees; it is a matter of the will, quality of the imagination, vigour of the emotions; it is the freshness of the deep springs of life.” Similarly, for the development of our nation, youth has the most crucial role to play. There are three key elements that contribute towards the progress of a nation. These are education, employment and empowerment and we have to enrich our youth in these fields to have a nation of dreams. If our nation is to achieve progress in the field of science, technology, finances, health, innovation, the zealous and sincere participation of youth is required. The energy, creativity, enthusiasm, determination and spirit of youth should be channelized to achieve progress. Exerting significant positivity in present era by youth is the key to style them as ‘Demigods of change and progress.’

