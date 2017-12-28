What came first?

It is logically deducible that consciousness, when it reaches its pinnacle, transcends temporal and spatial limitations, and experiences what is called nonlocality. Now, even if the consciousness of one person attained that transcendental supreme conscious state, which is highly eulogised as enlightenment – which the Buddha reportedly attained – it would imply that consciousness would have reached all past and future states, finding its presence even before the unconscious world was

created.

This means, since the conscious is already there before advent of the unconscious inanimate world, it could be deduced that it is the unconscious that was produced from consciousness and not vice versa. That is, consciousness that was produced from the unconscious physical world, transcends its very cause and attains a state that precedes its causal agency. Several Vedic passages seem to allegorically point to this. We find for instance, Indra credited with the miracle of generating from his own body, his father and mother. Aditi is spoken of as producing Daksha, and being herself in turn produced by him. This seemingly enigmatic Vedic conception of being producer of the causal agency of the self was later explained as Bijankura-Nyaya, the maxim of the seed and the sprout.

Another corollary that can be drawn from this view is that consciousness attained the state of transcendence only because it was already inherent in it, as that which is not latent cannot be produced. That is to say, consciousness with all its glory of transcending time and space limitations, was already present before time and space evolved, thus becoming the causal agency for the physical, unconscious world. The dormant consciousness with all its infinite potential as the unconscious material world, is termed in philosophical parlance as maya and avidya.

Thus, if attainment of transcendence by consciousness can be admitted, it would imply that consciousness is the cause of the unconscious Prakriti and not vice versa. Nyaya, the Indian system of logic and argumentation, gives several logical arguments that necessitate admission of the possibility of spatial and temporal transcendence. Since such transcendence can be proved, at least theoretically, it is logically valid to argue that consciousness precedes unconsciousness. Experiential wisdom of yogis and logical reasoning also point to the precedence of consciousness to that of unconsciousness, and as the cause and not as the effect. When we begin to recognise consciousness as the essential feature of existence, this enigma gets resolved.

(Concluded)