What are the parameters to establish the presence of ISIS in Valley?

Ravinder Jalalii

Recently the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told in the Lok Sabha that there is no presence of ISIS in Kashmir Valley. He was responding to one of the questions in the Parliament. He further said that presence of ISIS in Valley is just restricted to the waving of ISIS flags and Pakistani flags and sloganeering and action has been taken against those who were waving ISIS flags. In the same breath he said that four terrorists belonging to the ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology have been neutralised in Anantnag District of Valley. Further he said that at present no terrorist of ISJK is active in the State.

Now the question arises as to what are the parameters for establishing the presence of ISIS in J&K. Is waiving of ISIS or ISJK and raising slogans not sufficient to prove that ISIS is present in Valley. Perhaps minister may not be aware of the full form of ISIS abbreviation i.e. Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the place where they established the base earlier. Since ISIS is an ideology and where ever it is formed or establish ground will be called by the local name. When ISIS will form base in J&K it will be logically called ISJK i.e. Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir. What more proof the Govt. is required. We don’t need the presence of Syrian or Arab or Iranian or Iraqi person to be present to run the local module. The finance, technical knowledge Jihad material and other logical support is provided by them.

After four long years of hope for the families of the Indian construction workers kidnapped by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014 from Iraq’s Mosul city, all 39 of them had been killed and buried in a mass grave. The bodies of the deceased which were exhumed from a mass grave in Iraq’s Badosh would be handed over to their relatives after being brought back to India. The victims were taken hostage when the Islamic State took control of the second-largest city in Iraq. They were trying to leave Mosul when they were abducted. It was not Al Baghdadi who kidnapped them and killed but their men who owe allegiance to ISIS ideology.

Recently it was also reported in the media under headlines that three terrorists were killed in Anantnag in Valley there by busting ISIS module which is a clear proof of the presence and the carrying of the activities of ISIS in Kashmir Valley. This has been considered a success for the security forces in Valley for dismantling the ISIS base in Kashmir. Three terrorists killed belonged to Tehreek-ul Mujahedeen which is affiliate of ISIS. National Investigating Agency raided the Central Jail in Srinagar and recovered mobile phones, Jihadi literature and Pakistani flags. Asif and Owais were initially considered of having joined Hizbul Mujahidin but later on it was found that they were part of Ansar Ghazat-ul-Hind, to establish caliphate in Kashmir. Both were engaged in recruiting youth for establishing caliphate in Kashmir. At the time of their funerals at their places the dead bodies were carried in ISIS flags and ISIS flags were waved at his residence as well at the place of their burial. Even the acceptance of killing of four terrorists belonging to the ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology has been neutralised in Anantnag District of Valley that the minister is sufficient evidence to prove that ISIS is there. May be it is not active, does not mean that it is not there. May be they are consolidating due to the unilateral cease fire of security forces during Ramzan month or for strategic reasons, but we can not rule out their presence.

A youth from Telangana who was recently killed in an encounter had come to Kashmir as an ISIS fighter should act as an eye-opener for those who refuse to acknowledge the presence of ISIS in Kashmir. Sometime back, the BJP unit in J&K had agreed to accept the presence of ISIS in Valley which they were denying earlier. Now they are demanding that the emergence of ISIS in Kashmir needs to be curbed with an iron hand. The government can no longer afford to remain in a denial mode.

Even the top police cop DGP said that “ISIS has been trying to get foothold in the country, particularly in the Valley. But so far they do not have presence except trying to influence some youth with the use of social media which is being regularly monitored by our intelligence agencies. By claiming the responsibility for killing the policemen in the Valley ISIS wants to send out a message that it is active in the region which however, is not the case.” Earlier also ISIS had made several claims about having a hand in attacks in the Valley. ISIS flags have surfaced in the Valley from time to time, especially at the funeral of dead terrorists. When the funerals of dead militants are carried out their bodies are wrapped in ISIS flag.

Even an ordinary person can gauge the impact of terrorism and growing ISIS activities in J&K. We often find particularly when a terrorist is killed or there is an encounter between security forces and terrorists, how people come to rescue the terrorists by becoming themselves the shield for the militants and how they are holding and waiving ISIS flags in their hands and fight Indian establishment. Earlier also after every Friday prayers in downtown Srinagar the people used to waive flags and raise anti-India and pro-Pak slogans. It is not for media attention but it has a clear message to which Govt. turned blind eye to read the clear message. I have already mentioned in my earlier columns about the growing radicalisation of Kashmiri Youth. Security agencies have also expressed apprehensions that there can be more self-radicalised youth who can join them in future and can become a new and powerful group in the Valley. Security forces have confirmed that the number of militants across LoC has gone up and infiltration attempts are on increase.

Govt. should learn lessons from the start of militancy during the years in 1986 and 1989 in Kashmir, when there were enough indications of growing terrorism but at that time also the then Govt .ignored the warning signals and treated as mischief of misguided youths and later on what has happened is in front of us. Govt. should understand that the terrorists are always a few at the beginning and swell later on. Fire never starts all of a sudden. It starts from a spark. If we cannot handle at spark level then we cannot handle when spark turns into big fire, and then problem becomes big and we are so small. At present every problem is small and we are big and enough competent to handle it, but when it grows we are not able to handle it. Govt cannot be complacent and show non seriousness of growing tendency of local youth to join IS.

It is high time for the Govt. to realise the need for accepting the fact that the ISIS is present in Valley, rather not in Valley only but in India as well and this is the time to acknowledge and draw strategic action plan to wipe off the ISIS from Valley before it spreads its wings across the nation and then it will become difficult to manage. After all do we need the presence of Al Baghdadi in Valley to establish the presence of ISIS or ISJK?