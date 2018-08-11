What after Independence?

Share Share 0 Share 0

MOHD. YASEEN & NASREEN IQBAL

How culture has played a significant role in achieving the motive of Independence? Culture is the only thread in India which keeps its people intact. Culture is free of biased barriers whether it is lingual or regional. On every upcoming Independence Day, people in India repeat same procedure of holding cultural ceremonies related to how sacrifices in the past got India Independence from the hold of foreign rule. Unfortunately, no one mentions the aftermath of changes that come along with the Independence. Nobody talks about how much we have valued the motives behind the sacrifices of bygone nationalistic heroes. Nationalism is not just about the development in one field. But it altogether assembles all the aspects in favour of a country. In spite of elevating the “What was”, the need of hour is to promote “What is”. It can be only done through the promotion of different cultures on the Independence Day grounds because India is the amalgamation of different culture and traditions. Every state in our country must perform South, North, East and West on every single ground this National Day to encourage the unity. It must not be restricted to one region or other region.

The people of India need to realise their actual strength in the heterogeneity of cultures. Culture is the sole essence of revolution as it gathers the people on one platform. There is an extreme need to extract out the culture from the past which used to bind the Indian people together. The time where we are living in now is driven by the force of hatred and love is hanged. It is only through the power of culture from where we can invoke the dying spirits of young Indians.

To illustrate, it would be appropriate to mention the role of Duggar legend Bawa Jitto, and Prof. R.N Shastri wrote a script on Bawa Jitto and has been shaped up by none other than Balwant Thakur who gave a new cultural identity to the Duggar Land all over the world and also made it as a longest living theatre production of the country. ‘Bawa Jitto’ the man with spiritual devotion who offered full resistance to the Feudal System was a peasant by his profession but oppression and humiliation didn’t stop him from following the path of truth. If such plays find some space on the Independence Day celebrations, it would be highly successful in motivating the masses. Still artists from the Jammu and Kashmir sing ‘Karakan’ dedicated to Bawa Jitto to pay a tribute to his divine soul. Bawa Jitto has become a cultural epitome of Jammu and Kashmir due to its recognition worldwide.

As Bawa Jitto folklore belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, it must be performed on every Independence stage so that farmer lobby especially motivate themselves to break down the chains of authoritative rule prevailing anywhere on the centre of their lands in any sphere of time.

Regional folklores are the real assets of our beloved country India. People from the nook and corner of country should go back into the past to discover their lost cultural identity as quoted by Frantz Fanon “Each generation must discover its mission, fulfill it or betray it, in relative opacity”.

The mission of our country is to disseminate the peaceful relations in the world and it could be possible only by awakening the national spirit as it is well said, “Culture makes people understand each other better. And if they understand each other better in their soul, it is easier to overcome the economic and political barriers. But first they have to understand that their neighbour is, in the end, just like them, with the same problems, the same questions” as said by will known writer Paul Cohleo.

A strong nation resides in peace upon the sacrifice of those people who serve their civilians at late nights on the tough interiors of the border. On the day of Independence, army is given an essential protocol for its contribution. Army men also display their arm culture with full fervour. But, then, it is the responsibility of common masses to do something for them on this day by showcasing the development of country through the medium of cultural performances. It is a great opportunity to tell them that their sacrifices are worthy just like army men perform their culture in which they fly helicopters and spread the Tricolour on the sky to cherish the National Day. The moment they perform dare devil acts, people somewhere feel their struggle and feel responsible towards their country. It is the time when a common man like artists of various regions, farmers, doctors, teachers, pilots and a single person from every field come forward to show how far they have succeeded in building a developed nation. The result of such performances would be highly effective on the civilians when they will see not a single force but an entire unit of force is behind the making India.

One of the senior artist Sunita Pandit said that every community carries its own culture. Culture opens the blocked mind as Jawahar Lal Nehru well said, “Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit”. After all, the revival of culture is the only way out to put a full stop on the sufferings of our country. The dynamics of culture change the dimension of future. In J&K, the people are not well aware of their culture and traditions. It is hard to unite people by devoicing them from the other side of their country. A culture is the spirit of an individual which collectively forms a strong power. It is pertinent to mention that culture always unite people.A state like J&K which is surrounded by so many issues that sometimes common masses derail themselves on the false track but then cultural unity binds them. Let’s not forget what the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi said, “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people”. Every following Independence Day should be celebrated with the futuristic vision. A single individual while sitting at his/her home should carry this spirit of culture to reinvigorate the foundations of India.