WGAJK to hold Winter Games on March 22

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: To develop winter sports among local children and youth as also to select State teams for National Championships, the Winter Games Association of J&K (WGAJK) shall be holding State Winter Games under the auspices of J&K State Sports Council at Gulmarg on March 22.

The competition shall be held among all age groups in the disciplines of Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing and Snowboarding.

The interested athletes have been advised to report at the venue on the given date at 10:00 AM with Skis, Snowboards and other required protective gear.

The opening day shall witness preliminary rounds, followed by the finals at Gulmarg. While in Snowboarding, the competition shall be held in Senior and Junior (born after 1997) male categories, the Alpine Skiing event shall be in various age groups of seniors born between 1997-99; 2000-01; 2002-03 and 2004-05. Similarly, Nordic competition shall be held in Sprint (5 kms, 10 kms) and Mass Start for senior men and women.

The registration of athletes shall be made on the spot after paying registration fee of Rs 150. The participants shall have to bring age proof and one photograph.