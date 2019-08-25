We’ve lost best brain in country: Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: “We have lost the best brain in the country”. This was the instant and spontaneous response of the Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh, soon after Arun Jaitley breathed his last around noon today.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who was known to be very close to Jaitley and had been regularly visiting AIIMS almost every day, ever since Arun Jaitley got hospitalised on 9th August, was amongst the first to tweet ‘We have lost the best brain in the country. Personally, what @Arun Jaitley meant to me cannot be described in words. The void is difficult to fill, at least in this lifetime.”

Speaking to media, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled Arun Jaitley’s J&K connection and said, “Jaitley was Incharge of Jammu & Kashmir for a number of years. What a providential coincidence that he wrote his last blog on the abrogation of Article 370, late evening on 6th August after the Bill was passed by Lok Sabha. I was always in regular touch with him, on daily basis, and called on him almost every day. That particular day, we were late in the Parliament and I received a call from him at around 8.45 PM. He wanted to check on one or two facts and said that he was in the middle of writing a piece on abrogation of Article 370.”

“I am short of words because he was not only a colleague, he was our mentor and guide. He always cared for us, his juniors. To me personally, he was much more than I can describe in words”, said Dr Jitendra Singh.