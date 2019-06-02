Western Command children summer adventure camp culminates

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Annual Western Command children summer adventure camp organised by Rising Star Corps culminated on Sunday.

“The camp consisting of 218 children was conducted in salubrious environs of Manali and adjoining areas away from the hustle and bustle of daily urban routine,” PRO Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Children were organised into syndicates of 40-45 campers each, who enjoyed various adventure activities and games to include rock climbing, painting, obstacle course competition and run for fun. Seven days of camping significantly helped the children in developing a sense of bonhomie, adventure, and social awareness as also towards grooming them as responsible citizens of India, Lt Col Anand said adding that these unforgettable experiences will always remain as cherished memories with the children for years to come.