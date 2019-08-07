West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Refugees from West Pakistan, who migrated to Jammu region during Partition and settled here, were ecstatic as the government scrapped provisions of Article 370, saying the decision would end their long “slavery”.

The refugees, who were so far denied the Jammu and Kashmir citizenship, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision and said August 5, the day when the government revoked provisions of the Article 370, will be written in “golden words”.

“The announcement has sparked celebrations in the houses of 25,000 families which had migrated from Pakistan during Partition of the country in 1947. We have been struggling for our rights especially the citizenship of Jammu and Kashmir over the past 71 years,” Labha Ram Gandhi, President of West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee, said. Gandhi said the community was thankful to the prime minister for this “bold and historic” decision, which “freed us from the chains of slavery”.