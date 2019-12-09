West Bengal one of the least corrupt states: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal has emerged as one of the least corrupt states in the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday citing a recent survey conducted in 20 states.

Banerjee said this on the International Anti- Corruption Day citing the ‘India Corruption Survey 2019’ which was conducted by the Transparency International India and Local Circles.

“Today is the International Anti-Corruption Day. You will be happy to know that as per the India Corruption Survey 2019, conducted by Transparency International India and Local Circles, #Bangla has emerged as one of the least-corrupt States in India. My best wishes to all,” Banerjee tweeted.

The ‘India Corruption Survey 2019’, which received 1,90,000 responses from people in 248 districts, stated that 51 per cent Indians paid bribe in the last 12 months.

People in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Odisha reported low instances of corruption, while Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab had higher occurrences of corruption, the survey report said.

The Day is observed annually on December 9, since the passage of the United Nations Convention against corruption on October 31, 2003 to raise public awareness against anti- corruption. (PTI)