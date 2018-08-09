Well done Prof Abrol

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

In reference to the news item “Prof Abrol elected as fellow of Royal Entomological Society of London.” I would like to congratulate Prof Abrol for his marvelous achievements. In this context I would also like to mention here that I am a classmate of Prof Abrol at class 5th and 6th in Govt.HighSchool, Baja Bain (S.Bani ) wherefrom I had migrated to Bagnoti Nowshera. It is a matter of pride that Dr D.P Abrol who basically belonged to village Thicchka (Sunderbani) of district Rajouri has risen to the post of Professor and an international agricultural scientist. It is a matter of pride for all rural people of our country that the son of the soil Prof Abrol born in a remote village Thicchka has been elected as a Fellow of Royal Entomological Society of London.

On this occasion I would like to congratulate him from the core of my heart and also wish him much more success in his future life. I am also thankful to State Times for highlighting this success story.

O. P Sharma ex AMO,

Bagnoti Nowshera.