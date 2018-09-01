Well done Neeraj Chopra

Dear Editor
It is a historical moment for India that Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian javelin-thrower to win a gold at the Asian Games. He shattered his own national record by clearing a distance of 88.06m in Jakarta. Chopra’s gold is just the second medal India won in javelin-throw in Asian Games history after Gurtej Singh won bronze in 1982 in New Delhi. I congratulate him for his splendid performance. His victory made the entire country proud.
Preeti Sharma,
Sunderbani.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Challenge with ’83’ is to stay true to the historic event: Kabir Khan
Jennifer Lawrence not strict with her diet
Robotics Knee Replacement—tested, proven & need of the hour: Dr Avtar Singh
Felt tremendously sad about Kelly Marie Tran’s bullying: John Cho
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper