Well done Governor

Dear Editor,

In reference to the news item regarding dissolution of Jammu Kashmir State Legislative Assembly published in your paper a few days ago I would like to comment upon the matter in a critical way. Firstly,I would like to write down that it is a right action in right direction and at right time , because there was no hope for formation of a stable government. Secondly, there was an apparent race for formation of government by means of horse trading which was not in the interest of the public.

Thirdly, the sitting legislators were getting their salaries in vain adding to extravagance which could never be justified.

Fourthly, the sitting legislators had also lost their relevance and credibility which can be regained only after seeking fresh mandate from the electorate.

Hence it is a right step to restore the confidence by means of fresh elections. And it is hoped that the conditions will improve and we will get a stable and reliable Assembly after fresh elections and it is also possible that many faces will be exchanged. However, let us hope for the best

O P Sharma AMO (Retd),

Bagnoti Nowshera