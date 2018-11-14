Well deserved award for Deepika Singh Rajawat

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor

My heartiest felicitations for the Jammu-based lawyer, representative of Kathua rape victim’s family, a brave-hearted women Deepika Singh Rajawat, on receiving Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice, who has been Rajawat’s idol. She deserves such honour. Really, she has suffered many threats, intimidation and false criticises even she was accused by her own community of supporting an “anti-India” movement and she was called anti-national. But she never bothered such allegations and always stood with truth and still fighting for justice, which she assumes it is her duty as a child and as a mother.

I agree with her statement regarding #MeToo movement that if #MeToo movement will be armed with solid legal support only then it will produce any long-term outcomes. I also want to thank Harmony Foundation for encouraging her by giving this award. Bravo for her

bravery.

Qiyam,

Jammu.