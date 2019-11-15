Welfare of all is ultimate humanism

As human beings, from birth till death, we are fighting a battle for survival, for life is so demanding and complex that very many of us don’t even realise till the very end, the purpose of being here. We often wonder, what am i supposed to do in this world? An individual’s success has no meaning if the world in which he lives continues to be full of distress and misery.

Understanding the need for universal welfare, Guru Nanak Dev Ji — whose 550th birth anniversary we are celebrating this year — gave a clarion call as follows:”Nanak naam chardi kala tere bhane sarbat da bhala”. This means, “Blessing for everyone, prosperity, happiness and peace for all”. Guru Nanak Dev said we are all children of one God and we may have different ways of praying but ultimately, we seek blessing of that one God, the Supreme entity.

“Sabhna jiya ka eik data so mai visar na jaa-ee” – ‘There is one single God who gives us birth and we all share the same one light.

‘ We seek to conquer the world, we fight to establish our supremacy, but this is all meaningless as God has created us all equal, and we should seek prosperity of all humankind and to do so, one has to overcome one’s own self. Hence Nanak Dev said, “Man jeete jag jeet”- ‘Overcome the mind to win the world.’

To attain this objective of universal brotherhood, we have to imbibe the spirit of giving back to society and that should not be done with the objective of self-praise or publicity. It should be done as a form of gratitude towards what the world created by one omnipresent God has given us. It is important to do good by all means, at all times, to all people, as we are all the children of one God.

By adopting this objective of “Sarbat da bhala,” we can achieve the socio-economic change that we seek to create. Once that is achieved, it will be in a true sense, Ram Rajya. The world can become a better place with the concept of universal welfare and the realisation that the thought of me, myself as the central figure is redundant, and would not lead to benefit for anyone of us.

We have to realise that in the benefit of others, lies our own benefit. Even in the mercantile world, things sell when the buyer sees value and he pays the price for it and when this value and price matches, sale happens. There is an inherent benefit for both buyer and seller. Similarly, this concept of “Sarbat da bhala” means our true growth is only possible when the other also grows.

Hinduism says, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world in one single family. This philosophy of oneness is uniquely Indian and this is what makes India spiritually the best place on earth. Such is the value attached to this verse from Maha Upanishad that this is engraved in the Central Hall of Parliament.