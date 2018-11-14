Welcoming move of government

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It is a welcoming move of India to ban 827 porn websites. It is distressing that third largest customer base of porn hub comes from India. Indian Government should take some more stringent actions against child porn, rape porn, and other sexual practices. No doubt that porn addiction can lead the country to sexual violence against women. It is being observed across the country that women’s safety is in danger. Pornography plays a notable role to destroy our new generation and their career.

MF Qasmi,

Jammu.