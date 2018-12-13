Welcoming decision of the Apex Court

Share Share 0 Share

Dear Editor,

The Supreme Court’s decision to prohibit the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR) is heartily welcomed. It is reality that such vehicles have miserable effects on the environment and atmosphere and creat air pollution in high level. I honour Supreme Court’s decision and I extend my deepest gratitude for this consideration of the critical situation. This type of vehicles must be prohibited in all metro cities such as Mumbai etc. Now the Central Pollution Control Board should put some strict measures to assure SC’s instructions in this regard so that people may heave a sigh of relief in an unpolluted environment.

Mohd Rahmani,

Delhi.