WELCOME MOVE

The State Administrative Council’s decision on streamlining the teaching cadre in Jammu and Kashmir has come after a long wait. Some of them must have retired from the ReT cadre only waiting to get regularised and some must be at the verge of retirement. The ReT teachers have been on strike demanding regularisation and wage arrears. The Sunday decision of the SAC under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik no doubt would bring the much awaited relief to the class. The action plan recommended by a committee set up three months ago was mandated to devise a comprehensive strategy to review issues of all school teachers in the School Education Department, including those funded under the ongoing centrally-sponsored scheme ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’ and suggest possible solutions. The decision would enable streamlining the cadre of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers by transitioning them in the regular cadre of teachers and meeting the salary deficit of SSA and RMSA teachers, which is over Rs 1,400 crore per annum, out of the State budget. Thus, all the teachers will get a regular monthly salary on time consequent to the assimilation of various cadres of teachers into one regular teaching cadre. This would result in greater accountability, discipline and capacity-building of teachers and improve the quality of education in the State department. The scheme of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) was started in 2000 by the J&K government under which people of a village were appointed teachers in their respective villages proved futile to much extent particularly in hilly and remote areas as 12th standard was kept basic qualification and some of them being so weak in academics can’t even write their name properly what to imagine of children being taught by them. It was also to lower down the rate of unemployment in the State for which only very little conditions and eligibility were framed. Initially the response from the unemployed youth showed much interest in the job despite of the condition that the candidate has to work for five years on a pay roll of Rs 1,500 for first two years and Rs 2,000 for next three years as monthly salary.