Weightlifting trials on Jan 23

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Weightlifting Association has decided to hold trials for the 72nd Men and 35th Women Senior National Championship to be held at Kolkata in West Bengal from February 2 to 7, 2020.

The selection trials shall be held at Weightlifting Hall of J&K Police at Gulshan Ground, here on January 23.

“The interested lifters have been advised to report for the trials along with birth certificate and two photographs to coach, Inderpal Singh, Dhanraj Singh and Dayal Singh at the given venue and date,” informed General Secretary of the Association, Yudhvir Singh.

The selection shall take place for weight categories of 55 kg, 61 kg, 67 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 89 kg, 96 kg, 102 kg, 109 kg and Plus 109 kg.