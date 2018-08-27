Weightlifters prepare for national events

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: To prepare the possible probables for the upcoming Youth, Senior and National Games, the J&K Weightlifting Association organised an advance coaching camp, here.

The camp, wherein 20 talented lifters have been engaged in training, is being held at weightlifting hall of the J&K Police at Gulshan Ground, here.

The camp is being conducted by the weightlifting Coach, Dhanraj Singh. The ongoing over a month long camp started from August 16 and shall conclude on September 19, a handout issued by the association informed.