Weekly predictions 04TH– 10TH FEBRUARY 2018

ARIES Mar 21 – Apr 20 The lunar eclipse in your leisure sector could dominate events, so this could be quite an emotional week. This eclipse can be like a turbocharged full moon, so you could see changes occurring in your social life and in the way you spend your leisure time. If you find yourself falling in love, it might be helpful to step back. Relationships begun at this time can have a fated quality and may not work out. LIBRA Sep 24 – Oct 22 There could be a few alterations to your social life, because the lunar eclipse in your friendship zone could ring in key changes. A friend could move out of your social circle, or you might have to make new friends, perhaps because of a move. It’s also possible that your time with a certain group or club has come to an end and it’s time to move on. New developments will follow shortly.

TAURUS Apr 21 – May 20 If you find it difficult to see eye to eye with a family member, this could be due to the lunar eclipse. You may feel strongly about an issue and not want to back down. If you can put yourself in his or her shoes, you might see things differently. You don’t have to completely agree, but making an effort can encourage a compromise. It might be time to discuss your plans with someone who can help you. SCORPIO Oct 23 – Nov 22 You could find yourself in the spotlight this week, so it would be just as well to showcase your skills and be seen in the best possible light. However, with a lunar eclipse in your sector of goals and ambitions, this might be easier said than done. A goal or opportunity that you’d counted on may not come to fruition.

GEMINI May 21 – Jun 20 Be careful about what you commit to or promise this week, because the lunar eclipse in your sector of talk and thought could make it hard to follow through. You might have one plan, but the cosmos might have another, so you could have no option but to go with the flow. This eclipse can bring an unexpected opportunity your way or news out of the blue. It’s also possible that a door may close. SAGITTARIUS Nov 23 – Dec 22 Travel or study plans could be thrown into jeopardy, because this week’s lunar eclipse in your sector of far horizons could put your schedule in doubt. It’s even possible that you might have to postpone your plans until another time. However, this could work in your favor. You could find that an even better opportunity shows up and that you’re glad you were delayed.

CANCER Jun 22 – Jul 23 Money matters might need extra care at this time, because the lunar eclipse in your financial sector could stir things up and bring an ongoing issue to the surface. If this is something you’ve tried to ignore, you may no longer be able to do so. Events could encourage you out into the open where you might be forced to deal with it. CAPRICORN Dec 23 – Jul 20 This could be a week of radical change, because the lunar eclipse in your sector of transformation is encouraging you to let go of the past. Your instincts may be telling you that if you want to move ahead, you’ll need to release any conditions and situations in your life that no longer serve your best interests. This is natural. There’s no hurry.

LEO Jul 24 – Aug 23 The week ahead could be a turning point for you, because the lunar eclipse in your sign could ring in changes regarding certain relationships. Feelings may intensify over the days ahead, with the midweek eclipse perhaps coinciding with a decision that affects the future of a key bond. If your relationship is strong, this can be a positive change. AQUARIUS Jan 21 – Feb 23 Key bonds could go through some changes this week with a lunar eclipse in your sector of relating. An issue that has been bugging you could come to the surface for resolution. If your relationship is strong, this turbocharged full moon will allow you to clear the air and restore harmony. The coming days could bring the realization that perhaps it’s time to let go.