Weeklong Para Legal Volunteers’ induction programme concludes

SRINAGAR: Executive Chairman J&K State Legal Services Authority, Justice Rajesh Bindal Judge High Court of J&K, has impressed upon the Para Legal Volunteers working with Legal Services Institutions, to serve the marginalised and weaker sections of the society with a missionary zeal.

They were asked to work in close tandem with the Legal Services Institutions and the Government Departments, in ameliorating the lot of poor and disadvantageous sections of the society.

Justice Rajesh Bindal was speaking at the concluding function of the Para Legal Volunteers’ weeklong Induction -Orientation – Refresher training conducted by J&K State Legal Services Authority in Kashmir Division.

The Training Programmes were conducted at Baramulla on 1st of July 2019 for Para Legal Volunteers of Baramulla and Kupwara, at Bandipora on 2nd of July 2019 for Bandipora and Ganderbal districts, at Anantnag on 3rd of July 2019 for Anantnag and Kulgam, at Pulwama on 4th of July 2019 for Pulwama and Shopian districts and finally at Srinagar on 6th of July 2019 for Srinagar and Budgam districts, besides Para Legal Volunteers of High Court.

Master Trainers Jyoti Sharma and Ufera Rashid imparted training as Resource Person who trained and made aware of the working of the Para Legals, to provide legal services and awareness to the masses. All the Secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities also took part in the trainings actively.

Mohammad Akram Chowdhary Member Secretary J&K State Legal Services Authority on this occasion presented an overview of the Para Legal Volunteers Schemes, their work and contribution towards the marginalised sections of the society.

Abdul Rashid Malik Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar, Adnan Sayeed Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, Tabasum Qadir Parray Secretary District Legal Services Authority Budgam, besides the Legal Services Staff and Retainer Lawyers were also present and gave their valuable suggestions to strengthen the Schemes. Para Legal Volunteers were impressed upon to work as ambassadors of peace in the society, working in the direction to empower the weak, underprivileged and marginalised sections of the society.