Week-long Swachh Bharat drive commences

STATE TIMES NEWS

POUNI: As per the direction of Director School Education Jammu , under the guidance of Gopal Krishan Sharma ( ZEOPouni) and P.D Bali (ZEPO) Pouni, Safai Ka Hafta programme was started in Govt. Middle School Kharoti, Zone Pouni (Reasi).

Headmaster of the School Sat Paul Puri acquainted the participants with the objective of celebrating a week long programme under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Ram Paul Sharma, Prem Chand Sharma (Numberdar), Parkash Sharma, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Jyoti Sharma, Shashi Bala Teacher, Dharm Paul Sharma Teacher, Kasturi Lal Sharma Tr, Ravi Kumar Tr, Sushma Rani PET were also presnt while vote of thanks was presented by D.P Sharma.