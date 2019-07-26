Week-long Shrimad Bhagwat Katha concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A week-long Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organized by the Narayan Seva Sansthan in collaboration with Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust concluded here on Thursday.

A large numbers of devotees from far off areas participated in Bhagwat Katha and sought blessing of lord Krishna, Lord Shiva and Maa Bhagwati.

The Katha was organized by the Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust Jammu to raise funds for the welfare of the orphans, physically challenged destitute and needy persons and to create spiritual awareness among the devotees in large. As committed by the Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust Jammu, a team of doctors of Narayan Seva Sansthan who reached Jammu on July 23 conducted free medical check-up of physically handicapped persons and conducted proper medical check-up on July 23 and July 24.

“Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust has donated an amount of Rs 5,51,000 for conducting their further treatment and operations of such physically handicapped persons recommended by the team of doctors,” informed Pawan Kumar Shastri, President Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust.