Week-long Krishan Katha concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The seven days long Krishan Katha organized in Shri Raghunath Mandir Nowshera by Divya Jyoti Jagrit Sansthan in association with Sanatan Dharam Sabha Nowshera, concluded here on Friday.

Sadhvi Bhadra Bharti, the disciple of Shri Ashutosh Maharaj in her lecture said that the meditation of God and service to the Nation are the two sides of a coin. She delivered the discourses of Bhagwat Gita which mesmerized the devotees.

Thousands of the devotees participated in the Katha programme and obtained the blessings of Lord Krishna.