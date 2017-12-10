Week-long free medical camp began at YSDK

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A week long free medical acupressure and magnetic therapy camp began on Sunday at Yogoda Satsanga Dhyana Kendra (YSDK), Sri Sri Paramhansa Yogananda Path, Udheywalla, here.

The camp was organised by YSDK Jammu in collaboration with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Arogya Jeevan Sansthan, Jammu.

A renowned accupressure practioner Dr. Pawan Sharma diagnosed patients and conducted medical sessions using different acupressure techniques.

The camp was organised to create awareness health care among devotees of the centre and general public.

On the occasion free medical consultation was provided to the patients by specialist.

The number of devotees availed the benefits of the camp which will remain open for general public from 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM from December 10 to 16, 2017.