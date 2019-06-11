Week-long campaign on ‘Ageing with Dignity’ commences

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: To sensitise about the theme of ‘Ageing with Dignity’ an awareness programme was jointly organised by District Legal Services Authority Reasi , Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India & Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, at Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra. The main event was Yoga for aged. The aim of organising this Yoga awareness programme, by practicing Yoga was to make the people heading towards old age, acquaint about the benefits of Yog Asanas. They were made aware about benefits of practicing Yogasanas through Laughter yoga exercise to overcome all kinds of sufferings that lead to a sense of freedom in every walk of life with holistic health, happiness and harmony.

Kamlesh Pandita, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Reasi, who is also Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Reasi, was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman, DLSA, Reasi, said that such programmes help in generating awareness about the rights of senior citizens and various schemes launched for their welfare so that they can lead a dignified life. He added that senior citizens are a great source of wisdom and we can get benefit from their experience and knowledge.

The Regional Outreach Bureau of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had put up an exhibition on yoga and various Centrally Sponsored Schemes to generate awareness about ‘Ageing with Dignity’. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Chairman, DLSA, Reasi. This event was also a curtain raiser for main programme of International Yoga day-2019 which will be organised by Regional Outreach Bureau, J&K in collaboration with SMVDSB, at Sports Complex, Katra on 21st June, 2019.

A number of officials of the Shrine Board, prominent citizens of Katra, sportspersons and social activists participated in the programme. Yogasanas were practiced under the supervision and guidance of Yog guru Dayal Ram.

Among those present on the occasion were Romesh Lal, Sub Judge, Katra, Sunil Kumar Munsiff, Katra and Assma Chowdhary, Munsiff / Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Reasi.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, threw light on the aims and objectives of organising the programme and added that yoga helps in living a healthy life.

Ashok Kumar, Director Sports; SMVDSB; and Rakesh Wazir, President, Hotel Association, Katra; also spoke on the occasion.

Udhampur: District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur , in compliance to the directions of the Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, Patron-in-Chief’, J&K State Legal Services Authority, Udhampur, on Monday started the week long campaign “Ageing With Dignity”, in district, Udhampur .

The campaign in collaboration with Civil administration was started under the chairmanship of Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Udhampur Mohan Lal Manhas and under the overall supervision of Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur , Sub judge Sandeep Kour .

The campaign programmes were designed by Mohammad Akram Choudhary, Member Secretary, J&K State Legal Services Authority, Srinagar in collaboration with Anugraha Regional Resource & Training Center on Ageing, to address different challenges being faced by Senior Citizens,.

SAMBA: To mark the beginning of week long campaign on ‘Ageing with Dignity’ being held in connection with “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day” a Multi Services Camp for elderly persons was organized by the district Administration here today.

The camp was inaugurated by Member Secretary State Legal Services Authority, Mohammad Akram Chowdry, in the presence of M.K. Sharma, Chairman DLSA (Pr. District & Sessions Judge).

Swati Gupta Secretary DLSA Samba, ADDC, ADC, ACR Samba, SSP Samba, DSWO, DMO Samba besides President Bar Association, Advocates, Senior Citizens, Officers of the administration and General Public were also present. The services at the camp included general Health Check-Up blood tests, Eye care, Dental & Orthopedic check up & Consultation- all free of cost.