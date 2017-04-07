Weddings in J&K; a government affair

Satwant Singh Rissam

Since the month of April has started and now onwards in J and K we all may notice a step aimed to bring a social change. This step is in form of an order issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in J and K, under which certain restrictions have been imposed on public and private functions in J and K State. Through this order the government has tried to put a check on expenses as well as the number of guests to be invited in functions. The justification given by government to impose such restrictions is that it will lead to judicious use of essential commodities in government and private functions. If this order would have been only for government functions then whole society would have appreciated it as government funds are basically people’s taxes which people pay in country. But many eyebrows are being raised, especially by the youth, as to why government should decide how weddings are celebrated? Another question raised by youth is – how and who will implement such order in government functions? This according to them is only interference in their private life.

In 2003, the government in J and K brought some similar order on which it had to later back out after directions from judiciary. If we look some decades back, then in 1975 -76 also some steps were taken by government but due to non cooperation of the people at that time it failed completely. This all raises a question in my mind that can we ever have a legal solution to a societal problem? As far as I am concerned, the answer to this question is no. I got a hint of imposition of this order before it was announced at one of the civil society meet held (in the last week of January or in first week of February) this year at Amar Singh Club in Jammu. The event was an interaction session with Zulfikar Ali, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in J and K. The people during the event highlighted various problems faced by them in relation to the working of government department of the said minister. While answering their queries minister told about the missions of his department and highlighted that soon his department will bring out some step to control injudicious use of commodities in society. So for me this order didn’t come as a big surprise as that day I sensed that something is coming soon.

Now with coming into effect of this order weddings in J and K appear as a government affair. Government few days back through a big one page advertisement in local newspapers gave away reasons to people to support such step of government. Through this advertisement government stated that every day in India many people sleep hungry whereas big lavish weddings cause food wastage. Further, this food wastage leads to global warming. Besides such lavish weddings cause air, noise, soil, water pollution. In addition to it, people who send dry fruit and sweet packets along with invitation cards spend a lot of money even in thousands while doing it. It was also said that such functions lead to traffic jams in the area where such functions are organised. To me these reasons given by the government to implement this order weren’t appropriate and government could have adopted other measures. Suppose if it is about hungry people then such steps on part of private individuals won’t ensure that food has started reaching the hungry people of this country. Moreover, if it is about dry fruits, sweets and invitation cards then I think wedding is a moment of every individual’s life which they should be allowed to celebrate in their own way. Similarly, if it is about traffic jams then close down those banquet halls which don’t have parking spaces. Furthermore, if it is about air, water, noise and soil pollution then we all know that there are various laws in State through which this issue can be addressed. Let’s be honest and analyse that can we force a rich to experience a poor man’s life and give a poor an experience of rich man’s life.

I personally feel that the issue over which the government has worked was a very good issue but government took a wrong path in form of political interference. I am also sure that such orders won’t ever work in future until people themselves decide to bring some change because such moves cannot be forced upon in present times. The indications of near failure of this order are getting visible now. After the opposition from certain quarters of society in Jammu, the original order before being implemented has been amended once by the government. The modified order now has increased the number of guests in joint functions and ‘Barat’ of son to 600 from 400. In addition to it, distribution of dry fruit, sweet packets (with a provision that cost of such items should not exceed rupees 400) and use of music and fire crackers (as per Supreme Court guidelines) too are allowed. It is just a beginning and people have started raising their voices against the government in J and K. Surprisingly, for implementation of this order government has created various committees forgetting that it may give rise to ‘Inspector Raj’. People will try to bribe away the concerned government employees who will be monitoring these affairs on ground. In coming days, we shall see how this order brings out change as weddings are now part of an industry run by wedding planners, makeup artist, decorators, caterers and florist. Finally, with such facilities around no one will like to make government as their own wedding planner.

(The author is BSL, LLB, LLM, PGDHRM)