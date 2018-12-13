WEATHER WARNINGS

Share Share 0 Share

Snowfall in the higher reaches of the hill districts of Jammu and Kashmir and rains in most places brought the temperatures down across the State intensifying cold. The widespread rains have been reported from most places in the last 24 hours while 1-2 feet of snow received in areas located above 3,000 feet in Jammu and Kashmir once again reminds the authorities to have all season road connectivity between the two regions. The maximum temperature has plummeted by 4-6°C at most places due to light to moderate rains adding to the chill and the only connecting link National Highway having been closed. Overcast conditions still prevail and sun peeping at does remind that the weather is not going to change and more rains are in store. Clouds may lift by Friday morning. The road links from Kashmir Valley -the 300 km long National Highway and the alternative link Moughal Road – to rest of the country have been closed following heavy rains and snowfall at several places, including the Jawahar Tunnel, and incidents of shooting stones near Panthal. In Jammu, the Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, was also closed after heavy snowfall in Pir Ki Gali. This phenomenon takes place every year. Such occurrences remind once again to have all weather connectivity so that snowbound areas are not devoid of essentials and emergency services. Even air services to and fro from the Srinagar International Airport were hit due to poor visibility caused by the heavy snowfall. The much awaited winter rain has given respite from the prolonged dry spell the region was experiencing. The unusual dry spell had also caused a spike in pollution. The pollution level, particularly the carbon dioxide and emission of greenhouse gases into atmosphere, is more and It will have negative impact on the health of the people. The moderate rains are good for the Rabi crop but heavy are damaging.