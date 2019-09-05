Weaponising words?

A variation of the vow is the kasam, the idea of pledging an action by invoking the name of a very dear person. In an everyday sense, the kasam is used to underline an assertion – By God/ by you/ ma-kasam are all expressions that emphasise the genuineness of one’s words.

The shraap or the curse is another device where words are weaponised quite literally. Here, words take on a ferocity that is steeped in a sense of righteous grievance. If spoken by those that have earned the right to their anger, then words become implacable action, from which no escape is possible.

The biodiversity on display when it comes to such linguistic devices is staggering. A slogan strings together words to express an idea that has continuing relevance. It captures the essence of something that is valued and becomes a form of currency. It sharpens arguments and narratives into a single thought that evokes much more than its brevity suggests. A catchphrase or a takia-kalam serves the purpose of providing emphasis as well becoming an identifier of the speaker.

A mantra elevates a set of words into a form of timeless wisdom. It carries with it the aura of sacredness, and derives its authority not just from the meaning of the words, which in many cases is not even known, but from the world from which it is drawn. It can be used as a chant, which deepens its power through repetition and through its aural quality creates a certain self-generated sense of transcendence. A chant as a structure can be less lofty as well, and is often used to inspire action, or to create a sense of a collective, by tapping into some common shared emotion. A motto is a manifest with a goal. It takes an ideal of how things ought to be and enshrines it in a set of words that help guide action.

The creation of word assets is rife in the digital world too. The hashtag is a powerful tool for creating a junction, a destination that aggregates opinions and ideas. Hashtags create a point of convergence and enable recirculation. The use of #MeToo is an example of how words, when used in conjunction and converted into a hashtag, can animate a massive movement. The password is a set of words or characters that plays a specialised role in acting as a gatekeeper that guards one’s privacy. The @ symbol is enormously hardworking, helping us find a sense of place in an unbounded, infinite digital universe.

In a digital world, where text becomes a central building block of an alternative reality, such forms will proliferate, for the need to get much more out of language will only increase. When we celebrate inventions, we tend to think of technological leaps and scientific advances. Perhaps we should also focus on the little devices that nestle inside our everyday world, which help us extract so much more from the tools we have created.

