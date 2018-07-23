Weapon snatching bid foiled

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: A weapon snatching bid was foiled by police after terrorists tonight attacked a guard post in Pulwama.

“The alert policemen foiled the weapon snatching bid and successfully repulsed the attackers,” police official said.

Reinforcement has been brought in and area is being searched, he said adding that all arms and ammunition are safe. Police has registered a case and investigation has been initiated.