We will begin new journey to build new India: Modi

‘Must win trust of minorities’

State Times News

New Delhi: Prime Minister elect, Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will now begin “a new journey to build a new India with new energy” and asked newly elected MPs of the NDA to work without any discrimination, including on the basis of faith and castes.

In his over 75-minute address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi also stressed on the need to win over the trust of minorities, saying they were made to live in “fear” and “exploited” during elections for vote-bank politics, apparently a dig at the opposition parties.

He invoked the spirit of 1857 struggle for freedom, saying all communities had then joined hands for independence and a similar movement should be started for good governance now.

“We stand for those who trusted us and also for those whose trust we have to win over,” he said.

Modi also gave several directions to the MPs, including not to give media statements merely for publicity and shun the “VIP culture”.

“Modi is elected the leader of the parliamentary party of 353 MPs unanimously,” BJP president Amit Shah announced after the election as Modi acknowledged the support and cheers from MPs. Top alliance leaders, including JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal, extended their party’s support after Modi was elected as the leader of the BJP parliamentary party at first.

Senior BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were present on the dais with other alliance leaders. Shah proposed Modi’s name and former party presidents Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari seconded the proposal.

Modi’s election was a mere formality as the NDA had already declared him the alliance’s prime ministerial candidate. He has led the NDA to a landslide win in the general election, with the BJP winning 303 seats, its highest ever, and its allies 50.

With speculation rife over who will join his Council of Ministers, Modi said he was yet to go through details of all the NDA MPs and asked them to not trust media reports in this regard, adding they are aimed at creating confusion and often put out with “bad intentions”.

Responsibilities will be given as per norms, he said.

Modi said elections often divide and create gulf but 2019 polls united people and society.

There was a pro-incumbency sentiment in this election and its result was a positive mandate, he said, adding that there is no better path than serving people when in power.

“We ran the government for poor people between 2014-19 and I can say the poor elected Govt this time,” he said.

He also called for the NDA to work with cohesion for the country’s development and said his “naara” (slogan) for the alliance is “national ambition and regional aspirations”.

“Our mantra should be ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’ (with all, for everybody’s development and having everyone’s trust),” he said in the speech which he began by bowing to the Constitution.

“They (minorities) cannot be handed over to them (Opposition), who benefit because we keep quiet,” Modi said accusing his rivals of making minorities live in fear and exploiting them during elections as part of their vote-bank politics.

He said the poor were deceived all these years but his government managed to break through this “deception” and improved their lot and asked NDA MPs to similarly smash through the deception around minorities.

“Minorities were deceived, like the poor. Minorities were made to live in fear,” the prime minister said.

It would be good if their education, social and economic standards are lifted up, he said, lamenting the minorities were instead made to live in an “imaginary fear”.

“We have to break through this deception. We have to win their trust… It is a big responsibility that we have to fulfil. Those who vote us are ours and even our most trenchant opponents are ours. We cannot believe in any discrimination,” he said.

“The Constitution is supreme for us. Whatever form of worship we follow at home but outside there cannot be a bigger God for us than Bharat Mata (Mother India),” he said, likening the country’s 130 crore citizens to 130 crore ‘Gods’ who should be served by the ruling alliance with a similar spirit.