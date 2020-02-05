‘We The Human’ to plant 2K trees in 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ‘We The Human’, a forum for nature and mankind, has resolved to plant 2000 traditional varieties of trees in J&K during year 2020. It was also decided to conduct more awareness programmes on environmental issues including climate change, solid waste management, Indian Farming System, rain water harvesting, adulteration in food & milk, gender disparity, drug abuse for students in schools and colleges, especially in rural and semi urban areas of J&K.

In a meeting held here, 20 new executive members of the forum were announced. Y S Manhas, Principal District & Sessions Judge (Retd) was installed as Chairman while, Lalit Sharma IFS (Retd) has been appointed as Vice Chairman cum Technical Secretary. Other office bearers included Prem Singh as Chief Spokesperson, Dr Audil Farooq Mir as President, K K Sharma (Retd Dir Floriculture) as Chairman Editorial Board; Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, HoD Food Technology SKUAST, Prof Anil Bhat (SKUAST) and Dr Parvini Sharma as Technical Advisors, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and eminent educationist Shilpa Mahajan as Vice Presidents, Anil Gupta General Secretary, Preeti Parihar and Asiya Mushtaq as Secretaries, Pavitra Panth as Office Secretary and Mehar Fatima as Spokesperson. Prof Sadiq Nargal, Retd Chief Engineer; I A Hammal, Vipan Bhasin, Guldev Singh, Ajab Singh and Mohinder Kumar were elected as members of the new executive body.