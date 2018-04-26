‘We The Human’ holds medical camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ‘We The Human’ in collaboration with Asia Lever and Hapatology Centre and Swastika Laboratory conducted a medical camp at Gurdwara Tekri Sahib, Simbal Camp Jammu.

Apart from general medical checkup with blood pressure monitoring and random sugar sampling, a number of gastro patients were given free of cost consultation by Dr. Khalid Mehmood, MD Medicine SKIIMS Soura, DNB Gastroenterology & Hepatology Yashoda Hospital Hyderabad.

All patients were provided medicines free of cost.

On the occasion, Retired Principal/ Secretary to West Bengal Government, Justice Kanwar Yash Bir Singh Manhas was the Chief Guest, who appreciated the efforts of We The Human in taking initiatives for restoring back the degraded human values and damage to our environment.

Shivani Anand informed that We The Human has recently been awarded with National Excellence Award by the Brain Behaviour Research Foundation of India, Rajghat New Delhi as one of the fastest growing organisations of India.