We need to stand with army: Rana

SRINAGAR: Senior National Conference (NC) leader, Devender Singh Rana on Saturday said that those who are unleashing terror should be dealt with strictly.
“Terrorism has no religion and the terrorists should be dealt with strictly. We need to stand united to fight against terrorism,” he said while talking to reporters outside Assembly. “Our responsibility is to fight against those who are unleashing terror. We need to stand with army, security forces and nation to win this war,” he said.
