‘We are also helping those KPs who stayed back’

STATE TIMES NEWS

Panaji: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said her government was also helping the Kashmiri Pandits who did not migrate, so that they don’t feel as if they paid a price for staying back. She was speaking about her government’s efforts to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits who migrated on a large scale after the insurgency began in the state. “My father, in the year 2002, started building transit accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits. Now we are trying to add more accommodations to those places,” she said, responding to a question during an interaction. “As far as Kashmiri Pandits are concerned, I have met many of them and they feel more comfortable in the places where they have started living in last five to ten years,” she said. “So we are already on the job, and we are not only getting back Kashmiri Pandits but we are also trying to rehabilitate the people who are already staying there,” the Chief Minister said.

“Kashmiri Pandits who are living here (who didn’t leave the state despite the insurgency) also need attention.

“We are also trying to give them jobs, so that they don’t pay the penalty of staying back,” she said.

Lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits left Kashmir after insurgency began in the Himalayan state in the early 1990s.